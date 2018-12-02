Ahmed Baig leads Chairman Wapda Golf Championship

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig of Garrison Golf Club showed ample vitality and radiance during the second round of the three rounds, 1st Chairman Wapda Golf Championship at the flawless and pleasing Defence Raya Golf Course and managed to stay in command of the leader board as the championship moves into the final phase.

With a round of par 72 yesterday this adroit and gifted golf amateur has a two rounds aggregate score of 142 two under par and what is challenging for his rivals is that he still looks sufficiently entrenched in the top position and difficult to dislodge. Those seeking to unnerve him in the final round are proficient and savy ones like Ghazanfar Mehmood (Garden City Golf Club), Salman Jehangir (Gymkhana) and Zunair Aleem (Defence Raya). As for Ghazanfar, he too is a man full of golf playing excellence and a lot of competition experience. The fact that he is placed at an aggregate score of 144, two strokes behind the champ should not be a spirit dampener and he can charge up fittingly in the final 18 holes on Sunday. Salman Jehangir and Zunair Aleem are known for their powerful hitting and as youngsters seeking a battle with the indisputable champion Ahmed, they look determined to rout and repulse his march to the glory packed title. Salman lies at an aggregate score of 146 and Zunair Aleem is at 149. It will be gleeful to watch them on Sunday when they face each other in the final 18 holes to be contested on this day. Other challengers in the race for the 1st Chairman Wapda top positions are Ashiq Hussain (Multan) at a score of 151, Sulman Akhter (Gymkhana) at 152, Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm) at 152 and Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana) also at 152. Net section leader is Salman Jehangir at a score of net 142 and this position he shares with Ahmed Jabran. Hussain Hamid and Sulman Akhtar are bracketed at net 144. The race for honors in Seniors section concluded yesterday after 36 holes. Tariq Mehmood (Garrison) was outstanding and emerged as the winner of gross category with commendable rounds of 75 and 77 and a two rounds aggregate of 152. He managed to beat another ace player, Col (r) Rustam Ali Chatta (Garrison) by a single stroke who had to be content with the second gross. Col Asif Mehdi of Wapda and Defence Raya played steadily and won the third gross. His aggregate score was 158.Net first in Seniors section went to Maj Gen Tahir (Defence Raya) His winning score was net 138. Dr Tariq Malik (Gymkhana) picked up the second net, his net score being 142. Wing Cmdr (Garrison) came third, his net score was 143. The tee off on Sunday will be at 7 AM and the final prize distribution ceremony will be held at 3:45pm at Defence Raya Club Lawns. Minister for Power, Faisal Wada is the chief guest.