Parliamentary XI beat PCB XI by 14 runs

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary XI beat Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) XI by 14 runs in exhibition cricket match hosted to raise funds for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund at Shalimar Ground Saturday.

In response to Parliamentary XI 161, PCB XI managed 147. For Parliamentary XI deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi scored 33 while Hamir Mir chipped in with 28. Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information was the chief guest at the occasion. Besides Information Minister, MNA Ali Zaidi, Zulfi Bukhari (Special Assistant to PM), Shehryar Afridi (State Minister for Interior), MNAs Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Abbasi, Rashid Shafiq, Farrukh Altaf, Murad Saeed (Miinister for communication) were also present on the occasion.