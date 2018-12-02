close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Killer of two wives arrested

Lahore

LAHORE : Sattukatla investigation police have arrested an accused killing his two wives over domestic dispute a couple of days back.

The arrested person, Riasat Ali alias Jagga of Chechawatni, had allegedly killed his wives named Bushra and Nasreen. The SP investigation has announced a cash prize and commendatory certificate for the police team.

threats: Defence C police have registered a case against unidentified persons over threatening actor Babar Ali. The complainant told police that some unidentified persons were chasing him. He said he had also received a threatening call over some religious grounds.

