Killer of two wives arrested

LAHORE : Sattukatla investigation police have arrested an accused killing his two wives over domestic dispute a couple of days back.

The arrested person, Riasat Ali alias Jagga of Chechawatni, had allegedly killed his wives named Bushra and Nasreen. The SP investigation has announced a cash prize and commendatory certificate for the police team.

threats: Defence C police have registered a case against unidentified persons over threatening actor Babar Ali. The complainant told police that some unidentified persons were chasing him. He said he had also received a threatening call over some religious grounds.