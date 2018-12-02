Customs duty collection increases

LAHORE : The Customs Department collected Rs 4161 million customs duty in November 2018 with growth of 25 per cent in comparison to Rs 3,334 million of the corresponding month of the last year.

It was informed in a performance review meeting of Model Customs Collectorate (Appraisement) held on Saturday at Mughalpura Dry Port. The meeting, chaired by Collector Jamil Nasir Khan, was informed the Collectorate collected overall revenue of Rs 8,405 million in Nov. It was noted with satisfaction that Rs 1370 million revenue was collected as a result of administrative measures.