Geo special transmission on govt’s 100-day performance today

ISLAMABAD: Geo news will present a special transmission on the promises and performance of the government during its first 100 days today (Sunday).

The PTI leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, PML-N’s Muhammad Zubair, PPP’s Nafeesa Shah, economy expert Muhammad Sohail, former CPLC chief Jameel Yousaf, senior journalist and analyst Saleem Safi and senior analyst Irshad Bhatti will present their views on the 100-day performance of the government.

Senior anchorperson Muhammad Junaid will host the discussion. The special transmission will begin at 1:05pm.