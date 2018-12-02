Why and on whose bidding is rupee being devalued, asks Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Alarmed by the volatility brought about by the rupee’s plunge against the dollar on Friday and the government’s indecision and non-transparency regarding the IMF and other external loan terms, the PPP’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman posed a question as to why and at whose behest the rupee is being devalued.

She said the rupee went into a precipitous free fall, the biggest in a decade, only to stabilise hours later while the whole country was holding its breath on how the balance of payments crisis will be resolved.

“One day the government says an IMF programme is needed, the next it issues a sharp rebuke against borrowing from the IMF. This fiscal schizophrenia is disastrous for the economy,” she said while commenting on the government economic fiscal and monetary policy.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the government should have a better response than simply saying there is no need to panic but for the people of Pakistan surviving on paycheck to paycheck, and especially eroding daily wages, there is a reason to be anxious. “With the interest rate at 10%, inflation is expected to reach 12%,” she said. She said the price of basic commodities such as wheat increased by 6.11%, flour by 9.32%, eggs by 20% and pulses by 20%, to name a few and in line with the rupee’s devaluation, incomes in Pakistan saw a drastic reduction of 36%. “A year ago, the minimum wage was equivalent to almost $150/month, now it’s down to $105/month. This is well below the regional wage rate against the dollar which is $175/month in India and $240/month in China. Where is the relief for the working class,” she questioned.

The PPP’s parliamentary leader in the Senate said the government, instead of assuring the market, approached the issue with its signature nonchalant style of governance. She said they should have presented a clear plan on what direction it intends to take the economy especially at a time when the investor confidence is low.

“The other question is, why the sudden devaluation? It’s not going to help with the imports. Was this drastic devaluation done to meet the IMF preconditions,” she said. Sherry said the minister managed to talk about the IMF or the rupee slide without really saying anything on the subject.

“Why is the government not being transparent regarding its negotiations with the IMF?” asked the Senator. The vice-president of PPP Parliamentarians said many are saying that nearly Rs300 billion will be added to the country’s foreign debt as a result of the whopping exchange rate adjustment. “How will the government explain adding this to our already troubled balance of payments,” she asked.

She said Parliament and the people have legitimate questions. “How does the government intend to restore Pakistan’s reserves? Improving exports and remittances are often cited as the sources for the dollar supply. But if they were indeed improving, why would the SBP has to hike key interest rates by 10% to 150 basis points which is the highest in six years,” she questioned. She said the State Bank’s report certainly warned of tough times without glossing over reality like the government. “For all the big talk on reforming the economy and promises of salvation from the hands of international lenders, the government has little to show for their vision,” she said. Sherry said the rush to false promises has thrown the government into a serious credibility crisis with Parliament paralysed, external debt at its peak and no clear strategies or parliamentary consultations to fix the spiralling economy. “We demand that the government provide transparency on the current state of the economy, its plans regarding the IMF and answer our questions in Parliament,” she said.