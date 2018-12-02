Pakistan being laughed at over chicken, eggs statement: Khursheed

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent plan to eradicate poverty from the country with the help of poultry and said Pakistan is being laughed at over the “chicken and eggs statement”.

Talking to the media in Sukkur on Saturday, the PPP leader said, “ the debt has increased owing to the hike in the price of dollar.

Economies are never fixed through the show of power, we should sit together and then see how the country moves forward. We have always said we want to move forward together.”

According to the Geo News, the PPP leader further said: “Issues are resolved through the supremacy of Parliament. Issues will not be resolved by saying that you will send us to jail or hang us.”

“The PPP has always spoken of reconciliation. Did we reach stability after millions of hangings and imprisonments?” he asked. “If hundreds of thousands of people sit on the road will you be able to run the country?” he questioned. Khursheed said, “The government says come place containers. If containers are placed then roads will be blocked so how will the government function? The prime minister is still standing atop a container.” Continuing his criticism, Khursheed Shah said the prime minister said that his wife constantly reminds him that he is the premier. “If a man does not consider himself the premier, how can others consider him like that?” he said.

Khursheed Shah said most politicians talk about making the country a nuclear power and strengthening the federation but some talk about chicken and eggs. He further said that they recovered land worth Rs10 billion from land grabbers in Sukkur. “No one can prove that we have grabbed even an inch of land. I request the chief justice to summon me and if land grabbing allegations are proven against me then I have no right to remain a politician. I was falsely accused of grabbing the land belonging to a minority community,” he said.