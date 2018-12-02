Crackdown on power pilferers

PESHAWAR: Cases have been lodged and illegal power connections removed from a number of consumers during a crackdown on power thieves on Kohat Road, officials said.

According to officials of Pesco, a massive crackdown has been launched in diffident parts of the province against the power theft, especially kundas. On Saturday, several teams of Pesco conducted raids and removed illegal connections on Kohat Road. “Direct connections were also removed during actions in areas on Kohat Road, Bara Road and University Road, and cases lodged against the power thieves in the police stations,” Executive Engr Pesco Arbab Farooq told reporters.

The official said that actions have been accelerated in the areas where there are more reports of power theft through direct connections and hooks.

A police official said that proper cases have been lodged at the Wapda House Police Station against the power thieves.