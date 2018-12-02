SC order for removal of encroachments from Karachi guidance for govt: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a cabinet meeting on Saturday said the Supreme Court order for removal of encroachments from the city is a guidance for the government, therefore the operation would continue, however human settlements would be protected as much as possible.

The cabinet meeting was attended by almost all provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, chief minister’s advisors and special assistants and concerned secretaries. After the cabinet meeting CM Advisor on Information Murtaza Wahab and Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani briefed the media about cabinet decisions. The removal of encroachment from the city was taken up as a special agenda item for the cabinet meeting.

Chairing the cabinet meeting, chief minister expressed his concern about those whose shops were bulldozed,” and directed alternative arrangements to carry out their business activities.

Shah said as far as possible the residential areas should be protected. At this, Chairman Sindh Planning and Development Board Mohammad Waseem told the chief minister that the houses to be demolished for establishment of Karachi Circular Railways would be duly compensated.

He added the number of be affected people are estimated to be around 6000 and they would be paid compensation.

The Sindh Information Advisor Murtaza Wahab while briefing the newsmen, said the provincial government would move the Supreme Court to file review against its decision to launch anti-encroachment drive to save human settlements. Murtaza Wahab said the encroachments should be demolished but residential houses could not be razed to make people homeless. The CM constituted a committee, for compensation of those evicted in the anti encroachment campaign.

The cabinet discussed the recommendations of the Sindh Minimum Wages Board for skilled, semi-skilled and highly skilled employees in 41 different categories of the industries.

The board had recommended the wage of highly skilled worker to now range from Rs21,083 to Rs22,569.

The salaries of the skilled workers would range from Rs18,589 to Rs19,836 and the that of the semi-skilled worker would range from Rs16, 596 to Rs17,345.

The minimum wage of unskilled labour was approved at Rs16,200. The cabinet approved the proposal. The chief minister directed chief secretary that the salary structure of the workers employed by factories to be made at par with the recommendations of the wage board.