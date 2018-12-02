Euro 2020 draw offers unique incentive for 12 host nations

DUBLIN: For the first time, 12 nations will head into Sunday’s qualifying draw for Euro 2020 with the extra incentive of playing on home soil should they make it to the 24-team tournament in two years time.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg are the 12 cities that will host matches across the continent to celebrate the 60th anniversary since the first European Championships.

The draw in Dublin will see UEFA’s 55 nations split into 10 groups with the top two in each section making up the first 20 teams to qualify.

However, a maximum of two of the hosts nations can be paired together in each group to give all 12 the chance of experiencing a home tournament with a guarantee of at least two home games in the group stages.

England stand to gain most from home advantage with both semi-finals and the final, as well as three group games and a last 16 tie set to be played at Wembley.

England, Switzerland, Portugal and the Netherlands are guaranteed to end up in a five-team group to free them up from qualifiers for the Nations League finals in June.

World champions France, Belgium, Croatia, Italy, Poland and Spain make up the rest of the top seeds, as Germany’s relegation from their Nations League group with the French and Dutch means they slip into pot two.

After also crashing out at the first hurdle at the World Cup for the first time in 80 years, Germany coach Joachim Loew needs to bounce back in qualifying with Munich playing host to five matches, including a quarter-final.