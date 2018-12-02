Windies stumble after Mahmudullah ton

DHAKA: Bangladesh spinners took a firm grip on the second Test against West Indies after Mahmudullah Riyad struck a career-best 136 to guide the hosts to 508 in the first innings here on Saturday.

Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan shared five wickets between them as West Indies were reduced to 75-5 at stumps on the the second day, trailing the hosts by 433 runs in the first innings.

All five West Indies batsmen were clean bowled — only the third time in cricket history and the first time by spinners as Mehidy finished with 3-36 and Shakib claimed 2-15.

Shakib struck in the very first over when he flummoxed West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with inward delivery and Kieran Powell (four), Sunil Ambris (seven), Roston Chase (zero) and Shai Hope (10) followed him in quick succession.

Shimron Hetmyer (32 not out) and Shane Dowrich (17 not out) stemmed the rot to survive the day.

Hetmyer was given out off rookie spinner Nayeem Hasan on 10, but the decision was overturned by television replay.

The West Indies innings were in complete contrast to those of Bangladesh, which saw Shakib (80), Shadman Islam (76) and Liton Das (54) making useful contribution along with Mahmudullah.

Resuming on 259-5, Bangladesh’s innings revolved around Mahmudullah, who faced 242 balls and struck 10 fours in his third Test century, on the second day.

Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh build on their overnight score putting on 111 runs with Shakib Al Hasan for the sixth wicket, 92 runs with Liton Das for the seventh wicket, and 56 runs with Taijul Islam (36) for the ninth wicket.

Score Board

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh 1st Innings

Shadman Islam lbw b Bishoo 76

Soumya Sarkar c Hope b Chase 19

Mominul Haque c Chase b Roach 29

Mohammad Mithun b Bishoo 29

*Shakib Al Hasan c Hope b Roach 80

Mushfiqur Rahim b Lewis 14

Mahmudullah Riyad b Warrican 136

†Liton Das b Brathwaite 54

Mehidy Hasan c Dowrich b Warrican 18

Taijul Islam c Dowrich b Brathwaite 26

Nayeem Hasan not out 12

Extras (b 2, lb 8, w 1, nb 4) 15

Total (all out; 154 overs) 508

Fall: 1-42, 2-87, 3-151, 4-161, 5-190, 6-301, 7-393, 8-416, 9-472, 10-508

Bowling: Roach 25-4-61-2 (nb 1); Lewis 20-2-69-1 (w 1); Chase 28-0-111-1; Warrican 38-5-91-2; Bishoo 28-1-109-2 (nb 3); Brathwaite 15-0-57-2

West Indies 1st Innings

*K Brathwaite b Shakib 0

K Powell b Mehidy 4

S Hope b Mehidy 10

S Ambris b Shakib 7

R Chase b Mehidy 0

S Hetmyer not out 32

†S Dowrich not out 17

Extras (b 4, lb 1) 5

Total (5 wickets; 24 overs) 75

Still to bat: D Bishoo, K Roach, J Warrican, S Lewis

Fall: 1-0, 2-6, 3-17, 4-20, 5-29

Bowling: Shakib 9-3-15-2; Mehidy 10-1-36-3; Nayeem 3-0-9-0; Taijul 1-0-10-0; Mahmudullah 1-1-0-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka). TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (England). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)