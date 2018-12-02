Valiant Greenshirts fall against Germany

KARACHI: Pakistan suffered 1-0 defeat in their opening match of the 2018 Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India on Saturday.

Despite fine performance from the defenders, who foiled various attacks from the German forwards, the Greenshirts failed to hold their opponents as their forwards could not find the net.

Marco Miltkau scored the only goal of the match in the 36th minute to put Germany ahead. Two minutes later, Mohammad Zubair almost found an equaliser for Pakistan but he failed to connect on to the ball at the goalmouth.

Germany won a penalty corner in the 41st minute after Tobias Hauke’s shot comes off the leg of a Pakistan player. But Tom Grambusch failed to capitalize.

They missed another chance in the 44th minute when Aijaz could not reach the ball in front of goal.

Pakistan’s defenders did not let the German forwards score another goal as they played brilliantly and thwarted their rivals’ attack on several occasions.

The Greenshirts played an uncharacteristically restrained game, sacrificing flair for solidarity and kept things tight at the back to keep the Germans away from the danger zone.

They suffered a blow in the 57th minute when they were restricted to ten men after forward Irfan Jr was shown the green card.

Pakistan, ranked 13th, were playing against 6th ranked Germany after four years.

An official of the team management said that Pakistan did well against a strong German side.

“We played well but could not score unfortunately,” he said. “But we are motivated and will go into the next match more confident.”