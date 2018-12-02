Doctors refusing to work in Thar to be punished

The Sindh government on Saturday decided to take stern action against the doctors who have not joined their duties in the Thar area. This was decided during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

The meeting also decided to issue a final show-cause notice through different dailies before the government initiates disciplinary action against the doctors who are refusing to join their duties in Thar.

CS Shah said that steps are being taken to resolve the issue of shortage of doctors in Thar. He said that more allowances will be given to the doctors performing their duties in different health facilities in Tharparkar.

Health department officials told the meeting that they have established mobile camps in 620 villages and treated 84,126 patients between October 14 and November 30.

National Institute of Child Health (NICH) Director Dr Jamal Raza said that a 12-bed ward of the institute has been set up in the Civil Hospital Mithi, which has incubators and provides child emergency services.

He said that more doctors and paramedics will be sent to Thar, adding that a separate NICH facility will be established in Mithi. The CS appreciated the institute’s role and said the government will provide all the required support to them for setting up the health facility in Thar.

The meeting was also attended by the advocate general, the Mirpurkhas commissioner, the Tharparkar deputy commissioner, and the food, finance and schools secretaries.