Karachi police chief discloses arrests of facilitators in Chinese consulate attack

Karachi Additional IG Dr Amir Shaikh has disclosed the arrests of facilitators in the recent attempted terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi. Seven persons, including two policemen, two civilians and three terrorists, were killed in the incident that took place on November 23.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday after attending as the chief guest a youth parliament at a private university, the Karachi police chief revealed that investigators had successfully tracked down the hotel where the terrorists had stayed in the city before they carried out the attack on the consulate.

Dr Shaikh claimed that some suspects who facilitated the terrorists had been arrested from the hotel and were being interrogated by law enforcement agencies.

The Karachi police chief informed the media that the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police was leading the investigations into the consulate attack while the Rangers and intelligence agencies were also working on the case.

Earlier, addressing students at the youth parliament, Dr Shaikh said 90 per cent of the buyers of drugs were students and the police were preparing to launch a website to create awareness about drugs. The three terrorists attempted to storm the Chinese consulate located in the upscale Clifton area of the city on the morning of November 23.

The terrorist attack was successfully thwarted as the police and Rangers killed the three attackers and seized arms, ammunition and explosives from their possession. Two policemen, ASI Ashraf Daud and constable Amir, were martyred and a security guard wounded in the operation to foil the attack. A man and his son, who had come to Karachi from Quetta to obtain visas, were also killed in the incident.