Dangerous homes

Six women are killed every hour around the world by people they know closely, says the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. The statistics were released few days back on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The new UN study notes that the home is the most dangerous place for women, with more than half the women murdered worldwide last year killed by their partners or family members rather than by strangers on the streets. The UNODC says that the global rate for female homicide stands at 1.3 victims per 100,000 women. Africa and the Americas are regions where women are most at risk of being killed by persons they know intimately.

The report brings into question the popular notion we often hear in our own country that women are safest within their own places of residence. The detailed study quite clearly contradicts this. Noting that in Asia the rate of murder of women is 0.9 per 100,000 female population, the UNODC has said that while progress has been made in empowering women and that overall the vast majority of homicide victims are men, women are at immense risk within an environment that should offer safety and security. They also continue to pay the price of gender inequality, discrimination and negative stereotypes. The study points to an imbalance in power relations within the domestic sphere. It has been pointed out repeatedly in South Asia that women most often face violent crime within domestic settings. The official findings by the UNODC should make all those who advise women that the four walls of their homes are safe to rethink their position.

Awareness needs to be raised about tackling violence against women from their own family members, most often partners. The over 1000 ‘honour’ killings Pakistan sees annually is just one example of this. There is then a need for all reports of domestic violence to be taken far more seriously by authorities. Too often relatively minor incidents of violence can lead to far more grave ones. The UNODC also advises that men be involved, especially via awareness imparted to boys at the early stages of their lives. The focus solely on women does not help matters. Within homes too it has been found that women are in a better position to keep themselves safe when they are economically empowered, educated and therefore better able to play a part in family decision-making. These statistics are of significance all around the world and need to be studied in our own country carefully.