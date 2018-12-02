Better days are ahead

The precipitous fall in the rupee value created panic among the Pakistani people. Critics started calling the newly elected government incompetent. The Pakistani people must understand that it takes time to resolve the problems that have completely paralysed the country’s economy. It is true that the dollar is continuously increasing against the rupee, but our country too is finally on the right direction.

The PTI-led government is trying to attract foreign investors. Recently, a renowned automobile company announced that it will increase investment in Pakistan. This is good news for the economy and hopefully, the move will help reduce the rate of unemployment as foreign direct investment is linked to the creation of job opportunities in a country. We need to give time to the government and should have complete trust in our government.

Mohammad Ibrahim

Karachi