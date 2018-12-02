Campus housing

Shortage of hostels in Islamabad’s educational institutions is creating a great deal of problems for hundreds of students who move from far-flung areas to the city in pursuit of higher education. It is now getting increasingly difficult for students to survive in the city.

On-campus accommodation is relatively cheaper than renting a place in the city. The relevant authorities must look into this matter and make proper arrangements for students.

Siraj Dehwar

Islamabad