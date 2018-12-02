Religious tourism

Pakistan’s initiative to open the Kartarpur corridor which will give access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the holiest religious shrine was indeed a noble gesture. Religious tourism needs to be promoted to give access to Sikhs, Hindus and Buddhists to visit their religious sites located in Pakistan. PIA should consider operating direct flights from Canada and the UK on specific dates like the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

Our government must make efforts to provide hotel accommodation with international standard facilities at these sites and a reliable and safe transportation system to cater to tourists’ needs.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

*****

The Kartarpur opening is being called the corridor of peace. Political analysts from both sides of the border think that initiatives like the Kartarpur opening will play a vital role in reducing the tensions between the two arch rivals who have never enjoyed friendly relations. It is good to see that Prime Minister Imran Khan is interested in building good ties with India. He wants the two countries to have dialogue to resolve the Kashmir dispute. It is hoped that the prime minister will be successful in maintaining peaceful relations with the neighbouring country.

Khazina Afreen

Karachi

*****

Through the opening of the visa-free Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims, Prime Minister Imran Khan has showed that his government would like to break the chains of the past. More steps like bilateral cricket series, induction of cricketers from both countries into the PSL and the IPL, cultural exchange programmes, student facilitations, assistance in medical treatments, and visa relaxations for business communities can be next steps for prospect future of the region.

Cricket is the most influential medium of communication in the Subcontinent. Though cricket ties between the arch-rivals have always been linked to, and dependent on, the India-Pakistan relationship, the sport can be used to maintain good relations between the two nuclear nations. Both countries should mutually build a cricket stadium at the Wagah-Attari border. As the teams will not have to tour the other country to play the match, no visa formalities will be required. Similarly, spectators can be seated on their respective side of the border. The stadium could be a good venue for conducting ODIs and T20s matches.

Muhammad Safeer

Wah Cantt