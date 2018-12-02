Online forms

The education sector in Sindh has recently introduced an online system of filling admission forms for public colleges and universities. Even though it was meant to be a convenient step for students, it ended up frustrating them. The one thing that irritated students was getting errors.

The website wasn’t working properly and showing error continuously. Students had no idea what they’d done wrong. If the relevant authorities want to introduce new methods of form submission, it should take effective steps to troubleshoot the problems. The authorities must take effective steps to keep the form submission error rate as low as possible.

Mahrukh Rizwan

Karachi