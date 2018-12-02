Water for irrigation

Tail-end growers of Dadu’s various irrigation channels have been unable to irrigate their land for the last couple of years due to non-availability of water. The irrigation department has badly failed to ensure the uninterrupted supply of water to the growers. Even though the department has recently constructed a link canal from Main Nara Valley Drain to Phaka to send water to the growers, the project still could not be benficial. While constructing this link drain one watercourse was completely bulldozed to the ground level. Irrigation officers were approached to reconstruct this watercourse, but in vain.

The chief minister of Sindh must look into this deliberate water shortage and direct the irrigation department to ensure timely supply of water to the tail-end growers and also issue directives for the reconstruction of the watercourse.

Wusatullah Rustamani

Johi