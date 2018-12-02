Consistent economic policies must to attract investors

LAHORE: Investors are shying away from Pakistan due to inconsistent economic policies despite lucrative investment regime.

Long-term policies are rarely announced in our country. The five-year textile policy has now become a regular feature of our economic system. None of the textile policies; however, had been implemented in letter and spirit.

The planners chipped in with five-year auto industry development programme in 2007 that ended in 2012. This policy was formulated after taking all stakeholders on board. It fixed numerous targets for the development of auto sector in Pakistan.

The industry players were positive that if the programme was implemented as designed, Pakistan would achieve car production target of half a million cars per annum.

Unfortunately, the policy was tinkered numerous times and the major stakeholders were forced to hold their investment plans.

In fact, car production dipped from 275,000 units to 175,000 by the end of AIDP 2007/12.

It seems the economic planners learnt a lesson from the policy failure and deliberated with all stakeholders with another five-year AIDP in 2016, which is to be concluded in 2021. The basic aim of the programme was to encourage new entrants in the auto sector of Pakistan.

Earlier, the new entrants were not coming to Pakistan because they were required to start assembling their brands at the same deletion level as achieved by the existing players in three decades.

This time around, the new entrants were allowed to import completely build-up units in the first year and gradually start using local parts in the second year. They are required to reach the deletion level of existing players in the next three years.

For decades Pakistani auto market had been dominated by three major brands from Japan.

Each of these players enjoyed almost monopoly on the type of cars they produced. As there was no competition these players were never pushed to upgrade their technology.

These three players entered the Pakistani market on firm commitment to localise all car parts within 10 years. The best they could do was 68 to 75 percent localisation on huge protection provided by the government of Pakistan against imports.

These manufacturers were reluctant to even change the model of their brands for years.

In fact, one manufacturer is still selling the car made from 30-year old technology. In the 800cc car segment, the 30-year old technology is still in vogue, as there is no local competition.

This obsolete brand is gradually losing its market share to 800cc or below imported cars that are efficient and comfortable at almost the same price as that of a local brand.

In the meantime, many new entrants started establishing their plants in Pakistan on the strength of AIDP 2016/17.

Most of them are famous European brands and some are from Korea to challenge the three Japanese brands.

The existing car makers were aware of the challenge and they are expected to give tough time to the new entrants on the strength of high localisation of parts that reduces their cost of production. But there exists a vacuum in 800cc car segment.

Many new entrants plan to introduce their small car variants for the low end consumers. They know that the low end car market in Pakistan is destined to shoot up sharply in the coming years.

Now, the manufacturers that enjoyed monopoly in small car segment, realises that it cannot compete with the new entrants immediately if it develops local parts for its high tech small car.

It has been pleading with the government to grant it new entrant status for its new variant. It is against the spirit of AIDP 2007/16.

The company could have gradually upgraded its small car technology in 30 years instead of minting money by continuing to produce cars from obsolete technology.

Other car manufacturers have done that Toyota Corolla introduced in 1992 has been replaced gradually by upgraded variants and the current model is at par with the global

standards. Same is the case with Honda.

There have been reports that the government under pressure from an existing car maker has decided to grant new entrant status to the existing players’ car variants with new technology.

Many new entrants, including KIA Motors have strongly protested to Razzak Dawood, adviser to the PM on industries and production. Some have put on hold their investment plans.