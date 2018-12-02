TDAP to hold TEXPO 2019 in April

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has announced the second edition of largest textile sector exhibition, TEXPO 2019, to be held at the Lahore Expo Centre from April 11 to 14, 2019, a statement said on Saturday.

Hundreds of exhibitors would showcase a long range of textile products, including art silk and synthetic textiles, garments, knitwear, home textiles, handicraft textiles, fabric, yarn, technical textiles, carpets and textile machinery, it added.

TDAP has invited bids from event management firms registered with the income and sales tax departments for exhibition management service for TEXPO 2019.

The authority is in the process of receiving applications from intending exhibitors and visitors from across the world, it said.

Exhibitions are an enormously important part of the marketing activities of most types of business, ranging from the largest multinationals to small family businesses. All evidence of the research confirms that opportunities to get face-to-face with customers and potential future clients remain an incredibly valuable tool for developing new business.