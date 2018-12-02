Rupee may remain flat

The rupee is expected to trade around the current levels against the dollar next week, as the central bank is unlikely to allow further exchange rate flexibility in the near-term, analysts said.

On Friday, the rupee suffered its biggest one-day plunge in almost a decade against the dollar, breaking out of a 132-134 range seen last month. It slid 7.5 percent in opening deals, trading as high as 144. The rupee finished at 139 against the dollar.

In the open market, the rupee dipped around two percent to 138.10 against the greenback.

“We expect the State Bank of Pakistan won’t allow the currency to breach 139-140 per dollar level. We don’t see a sharp volatility in the rupee-dollar parity next week,” said an analyst.

Some analysts predict further movement in the exchange rate till the IMF programme announcement probably next month.

The currency devaluation and expectations of major jump in interest rates jolted the financial markets during the day.

The SBP hiked policy rate by 150 basis points to 10 percent to tame inflation. The currency depreciated 34 percent since November 27, making the rupee second worst performing currency among emerging markets in 2018.

“We are not surprised with the latest bout of devaluation though the timing of the same carries an element of surprise, in our view. The Sept 2018 data on Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), as provided by the central bank, pointed at 11 percent overvaluation, which does not take into account devaluation done in October 2018 (adjusted REER at 6-7 percent),” an analyst at BMA Capital said.