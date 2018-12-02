Devaluation, rate hike devastating blows: FPCCI

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday bitterly criticised the double whammy of currency devaluation and interest rate hike terming it a devastating setback for the troubled economy.

It expressed serious reservations over rupee devaluation and an upsurge in the interest rate to 10 percent, which would trigger inflation, increase the cost of doing business, hit production, and push up anxiety among businessmen.

“Doing business in the country is becoming difficult by the passage of every day, while interest rate hike and weakening of the local currency will send negative signals,” FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour said.

He said rupee has experienced the largest single-day plunge in almost a decade, which would result in economic distress lasting several years, as has been witnessed in the past. It would increase the debt burden and jack up the cost of all developmental projects.

“Largest currency devaluation in intra-day trading will have negative economic implications, it will make imports costlier, while giving little benefit to the export sector,” he added.

Bilour said interest rate hike would discourage private sector borrowings, hamper industrial production, and increase unemployment.

“The decision of the authorities would neither help curtail fiscal deficit nor control inflation as such experiences have failed in the past,” he said, adding that the government should stop further devaluation and bring down the interest rate before it gets too late.

“The government must ensure consistency in its economic policies,” he demanded.

Bilour said vague and contradicting statements, misdirected steps and the inability of the government to decide the future line of action would further damage the economy and hit its popularity.