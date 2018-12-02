Sales tax, FED amount to Rs283bln in five months

KARACHI: Collection of sales tax and federal excise duty at the import stage remained flat at Rs283 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year of 2018/19, official data revealed on Saturday.

The collection on the heads stood at Rs283.2 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, the official data showed.

Sources in a tax department attributed the flat growth in sales tax to reduction in sales tax on petroleum products.

The break-up showed that the sales tax collection registered a nominal growth to Rs279.16 billion compared to Rs278.8 billion a year earlier. Collection of federal excise duty fell 11 percent to Rs3.84 billion in the first five months period.

All the customs collectorates collect sales tax and FED on behalf of Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi.

Government significantly reduced sales tax rates on petroleum products for domestic market.

In November, sales tax rates were 4.5 percent on petrol, 12 percent on high speed diesel, 1.5 percent on kerosene, and zero percent on light diesel oil.

The government, however, raised sales tax rates for December after reduction of international oil prices, which would help the tax authorities improve revenue collection. The new sales tax rates are eight percent on petrol, 13 percent on high speed diesel, two percent on kerosene and 0.5 percent on light diesel oil.

The officials said the incentives in sales tax rates granted through the Finance Act 2018 also hampered the collection growth.

The government cut sales tax on liquefied and re-gasified liquefied natural gas at import stage to 12 percent in the budget. Concessionary rates were also introduced for import of raw materials for fertiliser industry in the budget.

Regulatory duties on imports also affected revenue stream from sales tax and FED.

Share of revenue from petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) products increased to 42 percent in total sales tax (domestic) in 2017/18 compared with share of 36.1 percent in the preceding fiscal year.

Similarly, the share of revenue from POL products at import stage also increased to 32.4 percent from 30.2 percent a year earlier.

The FBR collected Rs547 billion as sales tax on supply of petroleum products during the last fiscal year, showing a substantial 25 percent growth year-over-year, due to rise in oil prices.