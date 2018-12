Pakistan trounce Canada in Veterans Cricket WC

LAHORE: Pakistan Veterans beat Canada Veterans by 106 runs in Over-50 Veterans Cricket World Cup in Australia played at Col Golley Field (Oval 1) Sydney.

Pakistan veterans, batting first, scored 242-4 in 45 overs. Shahid Anwar scored 112, Dastageer Butt 64 not out, Sajid Ali 27 and Jaffar Qureshi 18 not out. Canada’s Mehmood Ahmad got 2-42, Vince Correia 1-24 and Ravi Shanker 1-41.

In reply Canada veterans managed 136-9 in 45 overs. Demel Vishan made 33, Rohan 25, Brian Rajadurai 21 and Syed Rafiullah 15. For Pakistan Zafar Ali claimed 3-21, Jaffar Qureshi 2-15, Imtiaz Tarar 2-35, Asim Jah 1-10 and Javaid Hafeez 1-270. Chief guest gave away man of the match award to Shahid Anwar in the presence of Ashiq Hussain Qureshi and Amer Ilyas Butt.