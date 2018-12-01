close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
December 1, 2018

SSP Rai Ijaz arrested in corruption case

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
December 1, 2018

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday arrested SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmad over corruption charges.

According to reports, the top cop of Sindh police was detained from the Shahrahe Faisal area of the metropolis.

NAB Lahore had earlier issued Ijaz’s arrest warrants; however, he had escaped when anti-graft officials had raided his house to make the arrest.

Ijaz, who is former Lahore chief traffic officer (CTO), is facing charges of misappropriation of Rs700 million in the police funds while he was posted in Punjab.

His father is also nominated in the same case whereas nine other police officials allegedly involved are already in NAB custody.

