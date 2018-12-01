Fawad lauds Ulema, Mashaikh role in spreading Islam

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday lauded ulema and mashaikh’s role in spread of Islamic teachings in the society.

He was talking to Sajjada Nashin of Eidgah Sharif in Rawalpindi Pir Naqeebur Rehman. Sahibzada Haseebur Rehman was also present on the occasion. Fawad said he was proud of being a member of the cabinet of a Prime Minister, who had the resolve to develop Pakistan on the pattern of State of Madina.

The minister contended that it was for the first time in Pakistan’s history that a government had talked on the issue of blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him directly with the countries concerned.