close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Fawad lauds Ulema, Mashaikh role in spreading Islam

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday lauded ulema and mashaikh’s role in spread of Islamic teachings in the society.

He was talking to Sajjada Nashin of Eidgah Sharif in Rawalpindi Pir Naqeebur Rehman. Sahibzada Haseebur Rehman was also present on the occasion. Fawad said he was proud of being a member of the cabinet of a Prime Minister, who had the resolve to develop Pakistan on the pattern of State of Madina.

The minister contended that it was for the first time in Pakistan’s history that a government had talked on the issue of blasphemy of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him directly with the countries concerned.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan