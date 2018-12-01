close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
10 cigarettes pack: IHC issued notices to Commerce, Health ministries

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notices to the Commerce and Health ministries on the petition of an NGO to stop the Pakistan Tobacco Company for making 10-cigarette pack.

Advocate Zulfikar Khalid Maluka argued in the court that “No cigarette manufacturer shall manufacture, sell, or offer to sale any cigarettes unless these are in packet of at least 20 cigarette sticks”.

