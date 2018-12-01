close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Stolen vehicles seized, five held in Malakand

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

BATKHELA: The Malakand Levies seized four stolen motorcars and three motorcycles and arrested five members gang of an inter-provincial car-lifters in Malakand district on Friday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commandant Levies Sohail Ahmad said after the reports of the spy agencies, the Levies raided in Malakand area and seized four motorcars and three motorbikes.

The law-enforcers also arrested five members of the gang whose names were kept secret.

The vehicle of Member Punjab Provincial Assembly Raheela Khadim Hussain was also recovered from the possession of the accused. Fake documents, engines and tools for changing vehicles’ chips were also seized. The held car-lifters revealed about four more stolen vehicles in Malakand district.

