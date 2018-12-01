Rescue 1122 upgrades medical technicians

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service 1122 on Friday upgraded the services of emergency medical technicians.

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Dr Asad Ali Khan had prepared the case for one-step upgrading of emergency medical technicians and sent the summary to the Finance Department after assuming charge of the office.

The Finance Department has approved the summary after the services of emergency medical technicians were upgraded from 11 to 12 basic pay scale (BPS). The services of 350 emergency medical technicians were upgraded, said Bilal Faizi, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122.

Dr Asad Ali Khan said that the emergency medical technicians provided services to thousands of people during emergencies and were playing a crucial role in providing emergency cover to people in need.