Man slaughters wife in Garhi Habibullah

MANSEHRA: A man slaughtered his wife with the help of his two accomplices, including a girl, and dumped her body in the forest in Garhi Habibullah.

“The prime suspect Obaidur Rehman, who slaughtered his wife with a dagger, and a driver whose pickup vehicle was used in the crime were arrested while a suspected woman is still at large,” District Police

Officer (DPO) Zaibullah Khan told a news conference on Friday.The family members of slain woman were also present on the occasion.

The DPO said Obaidur Rehman took his wife Shazia Akbar to the forest in Batrasi and killed her to please his girlfriend Saba Fayyaz.

“Saba was annoyed with Obaidur Rehman after he married Shazia. She instigated him to take her life on seventh day of his wedding,” he added.

Zaibullah said that the prime suspect had lodged the first information report at the Mirpur Police Station in Abbottabad, stating that his wife had been kidnapped by unknown people on November 21.

“We found the body of Shazia in Batrasi forests on November 25 and traced the suspects through telephonic data and arrested Obaidur Rehman,” he added.

He also announced awards for Station House Officer Garhi Habibullah Police Station Yasir Khan and other cops.

A family member of the slain woman, who was present at the press conference, said that Shazia could have been saved when she went missing. He said they had approached the Abbottabad police but they spent the entire day determining the jurisdiction of Cantonment and Mirpur police stations.