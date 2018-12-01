Tribal elders protest power supply to industrial estate

JAMRUD: Tribal elders and residents of Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district on Friday staged protest and blocked Pak-Afghan Highway against the supply of electricity to the industrial estate from the local grid station.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters staged rally outside the grid station while chanting slogans against the officials concerned.

The tribal elders Malik Israr, Malik Salahuddin, Adil Reshtin and others told media persons that the power supply was illegal.

They said the residents had provided land for the installation of grid station in Jamrud so that they could get electricity but it was being supplied to factories in industrial estate in the area.

They expressed concern over the harmful smoke produced by the factories and said that the fumes could spread ailments.