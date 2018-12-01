Pakistan, EU agree on joint counter extremism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the European Union (EU) in continuation of their dialogue decided to work together while dealing with violent extremism in all its aspects, including preventing and countering radicalisation and addressing its root causes, towards a joint commitment to ensure peace and stability.

“The EU side appreciated Pakistan’s increasing efforts in fighting terrorism and emphasised the need for increased engagement on preventing and countering radicalization,” says the Foreign Office (FO) at the conclusion of the seventh round of Pakistan-EU Political Counter-Terrorism Dialogue held in Brussels.

Both sides discussed ongoing cooperation in the area of counter-terrorism, and agreed to explore further avenues of bilateral collaboration including exchange of best practices and potential co-operation projects in mutually agreed areas.

Both sides agreed on the need for a comprehensive approach to terrorism, based on the rule of law and protection of human rights and for enhancing cooperation in dealing with violent extremism in all its aspects. Both sides reaffirmed their solidarity with the victims of terrorist attacks across the world.

In-depth discussions were held which included an exchange on a wide range of counter terrorism issues in a cordial and constructive manner.

The EU took keen interest in engaging with third states while providing aid and assistance programs after the terrors strikes of 2011, while emerging as an international player.

“Reaffirming that terrorism continues to pose a threat to states and societies across the globe, both sides reiterated their resolve to jointly combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, added the Foreign Office.

The parties also reiterated their determination to work together in promoting international cooperation through fora such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Global Counter Terrorism Forum (GCTF).

Emphasizing on tolerance and social cohesion in society both sides pointed to the importance of interfaith dialogue and harmony which are key players.

“Recalling the commitments of all States for the implementation of UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions relating to international terrorism, both sides reaffirmed their support for the implementation of the United Nations Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a balanced and integrated manner”, added the Foreign Office.

The EU and Pakistan agreed that the next meeting of the dialogue will take place in Islamabad in 2019.

Regarding the adoption of EU Council Conclusions on Pakistan on November 19, the Council points out that the EU wants to strengthen cooperation in the field of security and defence and commends the resumption of dialogue in this area, and the holding of the annual Dialogues on Counter-Terrorism and on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament.

A day earlier, the 4th Round of Pakistan-EU Dialogue on Non-Proliferation and Disarmament was held.

Pakistan says it attaches value to its engagement with the EU on arms control and non-proliferation issues which help develop a better understating on both sides of each others’ perspectives and the respective security challenges which shape those perspectives.

“Pakistan side appreciated commonalities of position on a range of issues and agreed to further deepen the engagement and work towards the shared objectives of global and regional peace and stability”, said a statement.