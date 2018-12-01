Don’t worry if rupee goes down: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the rupee depreciation against dollar should not panick anyone as the positive economic policies will ease burden on people in coming days.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a Chinese automobile JW Forland manufacturing plant here on Friday, he said foreign investors would be provided all-out facilities to do business in Pakistan, transfer technology and create job opportunities. He said the foreign investment would not only create jobs in the country but also bring the valuable foreign exchange. The country needed dollars to pay external debts and manage its balance of payments. He said the government focused on encouraging investment, increasing exports, incentivizing overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances and checking money laundering.

The prime minister congratulated Afridi brothers on their joint venture with the Chinese company. He said the investment was of 900 million dollars. It would be a car manufacturing unit in Pakistan for the first time. Earlier, there were only assembly plants. Initially, they would employ 5,000 Pakistanis in their plant that would eventually increase to 45,000. These kinds of projects brought transfer of technology with added advantages.

Addressing the ceremony, Chinese ambassador Yao Jing said China would always be a partner of Pakistan. He said the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China proved very successful.