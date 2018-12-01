PAKISTAN OPEN: Gawad, Elias stay on collision course

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and second seed Diego Elias of Peru stayed on course for a title clash with resounding wins in the quarter-finals of the Pakistan Open at the DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex in Karachi on Friday.

World No 9 Gawad powered past countryman Mazen Gamal 11-9, 11-7, 11-1 in just 29 minutes while world No 12 Elias showed Egyptian Karim El Hammamy the door with an 11-6, 11-7, 11-9 win.

Fourth seed Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia had to struggle hard to beat countryman Ivan Yuen 6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 12-10. The quarter-final lasted 69 minutes.

Mexican Arturo Salazar also booked a place in the semi-finals after beating Egypt’s Mostafa Asal 11-5, 11-2, 11-7.

Salazar will take on Elias and Gawad will play Nafiizwan in the semi-finals.

In the women’s tournament, Yathreb Adel of Egypt qualified for the semi-finals with a hard-fought four-game win against Rachel Arnold of Malaysia.

Others who reached the last-four stage included Zeina Mickawy, Sivasangari Subramaniam and Nadine Shahin.

Results: Men’s quarter-finals: Karim Abdel Gawad (Egy) bt Mazen Gamal (Egy) 11-9, 11-7, 11-1; Nafiizwan Adnan (Mas) bt Ivan Yuen (Mas) 6-11, 11-6, 11-7, 12-10; Arturo Salazar (Mex) bt Mostafa Asal (Egy) 11-5, 11-2, 11-7; Diego Elias (Per) bt Karim El Hammamy (Egy) 11-6, 11-7, 11-9.

Women’s quarter finals: Yathreb Adel (Egy) bt Rachel Arnold (Mas) 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9; Zeina Mickawy (Egy) bt Enora Villard (Fra) 11-8, 11-6, 4-11, 12-10; Sivasangari Subramaniam (Mas) bt Liu Tsz-Ling (Hkg) 11-9, 11-8, 3-11, 6-11, 11-4; Nadine Shahin (Egy) bt Satomi Watanabe (Jpn) 11-6, 11-3, 14-12.