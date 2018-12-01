Australia begin title defence with victory against Ireland

BHUBANESWAR: Australia started their title defence with a 2-1 win against underdogs Ireland in the Hockey World Cup here at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

Perhaps suffocated by first-game anxiety, Australia were subdued at the start. Ireland were venturing into their half more often than they forayed into Ireland’s. Australia also made the match’s first save, as early as the fourth minute.

Matthew Nelson, from inside the penalty circle, tried to swat down a short aerial ball from his team-mate into the net. But Australian goalkeeper Andrew Charter made a sharp leap towards the right to make a save.

Despite being the second-best team in the quarter hitherto, Australia led by a goal — off a penalty corner. Blake Govers rocketed the ball straight onto the roof of the Irish net.

But Ireland were not bothered much by the goal; they continued to attack. The consistent pressure yielded a goal in the second quarter — their first in a World Cup in 28 years.

Fluttering along the edge of the circle, Sean Murray, in the midst of a superb dribble, tapped the ball to Shane O’Donoghue, who, near the goal-mouth, lifted the ball almost hip-level high and played a shot similar to a defensive front-footed push in cricket to equalise for Ireland.

The goal seemed to have ruffled the Australians. For, after the goal, they passed better, attacked more and got more penalty corners in the second quarter. But the defending champions found penetrating the Irish defence tough. The teams went into the break with a goal each.

Australia coach Colin Batch conceded in the intermission that the Irish were controlling the ball well and that his team needed to do well when it possessed the ball.

His team got better as the match progressed. The Aussies moved well in the third quarter. In this phase of the match, they entered the Irish circle six times. The first time they did, they scored.

Tim Brand made a 100m sprint to the right flank from the back, collected Daniel Beale’s long, diagonal pass and, unmarked, he had enough time to reverse-hit the ball into the net after his first attempt was blocked by Irish captain and keeper David Harte. Despite Ireland’s last-ditch attempts, they could not score again.

Ireland will take on China on Tuesday when Australia will face England. In the day’s second match, China earned a 2-2 draw against England.

China stunned England in the fifth minute when Guo Xiaoping put his team ahead with a field goal. England pulled level nine minutes later when Mark Gleghorne scored from a penalty corner.

England took the lead for the first time in the match in the 48th minute with Liam Ansell finding the net through a field goal. Du Talake scored the equaliser just one minute to the final whistle.