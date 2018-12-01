FIA takes into custody MNAs Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir

PESHAWAR: Two members of the National Assembly (MNAs) affiliated with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) were taken into custody at the Bacha Khan International Airport here on Friday, sources said.

The sources said that Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were stopped at the airport and were taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). They said the two lawmakers were leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when they were arrested at the airport.

The sources in the FIA said that the two parliamentarians had been put on the exit control list (ECL) some time ago and were, therefore, not allowed to leave the country. They said that Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir were shifted to the FIA office in Hayatabad in Peshawar and were being interrogated. The sources said their names were put in the ECL for allegedly making provocative speeches in Swabi some time ago. They said the flight taking Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir to Dubai was scheduled to take off from the Peshawar airport at 3pm. The sources said that they had planned to participate in a 'Pakhtuns culture show' in Dubai on December 2. The sources said the FIA officials confiscated the parliamentarians' passports and shifted them to its office in Hayatabad. Mohsin Dawar had won the election from National Assembly constituency, NA-48 in North Waziristan tribal district in July 2018. Ali Wazir was elected from NA-50 in South Waziristan tribal district.

The two were among the founders of PTM, a Pashtun-based rights movement that has been demanding recovery of missing persons, demining operations in the tribal districts and removal of roadside checkposts. It has also been vocal in criticizing the military in Pakistan.