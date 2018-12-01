NAB chief says ‘accountability for all’ policy yielding results

ISLAMABAD: NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) said the NAB’s “accountability for all” policy has started yielding excellent results and all officers/officials of the NAB are absolutely committed to rooting out corruption with iron hand in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

“The NAB has rejuvenated and eradication of corruption is top most priority of the anti-graft body. He said the hard work, commitment, transparency and merit being put in by the NAB officers it is being appreciated by national and international reputed organisations,” he said in a statement Friday.

The NAB chairman said the officers are doubling their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recovering hard earned money of the innocent citizens from them. He said the NAB has moved with new zeal and efforts and through detailed analysis and review of organisational, operational and prosecution strengths and weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and all pillars of the organisation ie operations, prosecution, human resource development, awareness and prevention have been reactivated.

He said the NAB has rationalised its workload and timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the accountability court. He said the NAB is the only organisation in the world which has prescribed time-frame for disposal of cases within 10 months for investigation of white collar crimes He said the quality of inquiry and investigation of the NAB has been further improved due to establishment of NAB’s first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all the facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis which is lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations.

He said the NAB has devised Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) to monitor the performance of the NAB and all regional bureaus in qualitative and quantitative term which has proved very successful. He said the NAB has engaged youth to make it aware of the ill-effects of corruption at an early stage and establishment over 55,000 character-building societies in universities and colleges about the ill-effects of corruption which is a major hurdle in country’s progress.

He said the NAB is heading Saarc Anti-Corruption Forum and this was recognition of its excellent work. “The NAB is the only organisation with whom China has signed a MoU to oversee projects being undertaken under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said the NAB hopes that joint efforts of all stakeholders can help in checking corruption.