Tableeghi Ijtama begins

BAHAWALPUR: A three-day Tableeghi Ijtama started at Tableeghi Markaz on Haroonabad Road in Bahawalnagar after Friday prayer. A large number of makeshift tent villages have been erected for the participants, who would come across the country. The district administration has deployed police personnel for security, however, the Tableeghi Jamaat administration has also arranged its own security.

TWO WOMEN DIE: Two women died in a road accident near Asrani on Hasilpur Road on Friday. Allah Ditta was carrying Amir Mai and Aziz Mai on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them, leaving both the women dead on the spot and Allah Ditta wounded critically. He was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital.