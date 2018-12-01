Pakistan to host international student convention in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be hosting first ever International Student Convention (ISC) and Expo 2018 in Islamabad this month with participation from over 30 countries.

The convention will be organised by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS) in collaboration with a number of other bodies on December 10.

The mega activity would also include two days international Expo which will be organised under the theme “Securing our future” to revitalise the crucial role of youth towards development, peace building, achieving sustainable goals and promoting entrepreneurship.

Arrangements for the convention and Expo 2018 have been finalised during a meeting chaired by Dr Nasser Ali Khan, IUCPSS chairperson, here this week. The participants hailing from 30 countries will get a chance to interact with leading personalities and subject experts of their interests across the globe and enjoy a diverse group across the spectrum from academic mainstreams.

More than 30 sessions and competitions have also been designed to ensure maximum participation of students in this mega event around the clock.

ISC and Expo 2018 will mainly comprise of celebration of international human rights day, vice chancellors forum on Sustainable Development Goals, International conference on Youth and Parliament, visit to Parliament House, diplomatic Forum & corner, university pavilion, books pavilion, tourism and culture pavilion, career counseling sessions, model UN and National Assembly sessions, talent hunt, ideas corner, workshops, seminars, sports activities, competitions and many other activities projecting a positive image of Pakistan all over the world.

The event is being organised by IUCPSS in collaboration with Comsats, Paigham-e-Pakistan, Punjab Higher Education Commission, United National Information Centre Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, University of Lahore, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, National Book Foundation, Asian Peace Film Festival other top ranked Pakistani universities/ member universities of Inter University Consortium.

The meeting was also apprised by overwhelming response from the students and various organisations for effective participation in student convention, expo and various competition, workshops and sessions.

There will be no charges for the entry of expo and student competitions and maximum on-spot facilitation will be ensured to the participants and visitors.