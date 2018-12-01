close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Girl shot dead for ‘honour’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

SIALKOT: A girl was shot by her cousin for ‘honour' here Friday. Ahmed Sher of Sukhana Bajwa village shot dead his 14-year-old cousin, the daughter of Fazal Elahi. She went to the village school on November 17 and did not come back. Her father registered an abduction case. A few days ago, Fazal came to know about her presence in Karachi and along with his nephew Ahmed Sher he went to Karachi and brought her back. At home Sher shot her dead.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan