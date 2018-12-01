Girl shot dead for ‘honour’

SIALKOT: A girl was shot by her cousin for ‘honour' here Friday. Ahmed Sher of Sukhana Bajwa village shot dead his 14-year-old cousin, the daughter of Fazal Elahi. She went to the village school on November 17 and did not come back. Her father registered an abduction case. A few days ago, Fazal came to know about her presence in Karachi and along with his nephew Ahmed Sher he went to Karachi and brought her back. At home Sher shot her dead.