10 cigarettes pack: IHC issues notices ministries

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notices to the Commerce and Health ministries on the petition of an NGO--Panah-- to stop the Pakistan Tobacco Company for making 10-cigarette pack. Justice Aamir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court resumed the hearing on Friday. Advocate Zulfikar Khalid Maluka argued in the court that prohibition of sale of cigarettes to minors law, 2010, stated that “No cigarette manufacturer shall manufacture, sell, or offer to sale any cigarettes unless these are in packet of at least 20 cigarette sticks”. He told the court that the Pakistan Tobacco wants to export 10 cigarettes packet sticks to the Middle East countries and earn profits out of which revenue would be earned for Pakistan. He told that the Ministry of Health Services has already indicated that 10 packet cigarettes would ultimately land in the hands of the youth of Pakistan. He further told the court that Pakistan is bound by international treaties, to which it is signatory, which includes ban on sale of cigarettes less than 20 sticks in a packet. He argued that due to lack of proper measures to control the incessant flow of smuggled items through the porous border from Afghanistan into Pakistan. These 10 cigarettes packs might be flooded back in the Pakistani market. To this, Justice Aamir Farooq remarked that this case is in the interest of public. Issuing notices to Commerce and Health ministries seeking their reply, the IHC adjourned the hearing. A representative of Pakistan Tobacco Company said the IHC didn’t issued any notice to the PTC in this petition. Talking about 10 cigarette pack, he said that the PTC has got approval from the Ministry of Commerce, as we have to deliver an order of 10 cigarette pack to the Middle East countries where this packet is allowed.