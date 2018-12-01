Operation against illegal housing schemes continues

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) teams Friday conducted a joint operation against the illegal housing societies.

The teams demolished the boundary walls and offices of various schemes. The teams raided Taj Garden, Shafiq Kamboh Colony, Gujjar Colony and Azam Garden at Qilla Didar Singh; Abdul Salam Colony, Sanaullah Town, Qasim Colony, Gulshan Suleman Town, Amjad Colony and Rasheed Colony. Booking offices and main gates were demolished for not showing the NOCs of the departments concerned. The GDA officers said that cases would also be registered against the persons involved in this illegal business.

3 HELD FOR FRAUD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment team Friday arrested three accused, including a patwari, in a land fraud case here from Mandi Bahauddin.

Nazar Hayat gave an application to the ACE that land mafia members Arshad and Nawaz, in connivance with patwari Raja Rizwan, have transferred his 20-kanal land to another person fraudulently. During the inquiry, allegation levelled against the accused was proved and the ACE team arrested the three accused.

ANTI-DRUG WALK: Police and civil society Friday arranged an anti-drug walk here on Friday in which a large number of citizens, police officials and college students took part. The speakers said that the drugs were destroying our young generations as one drug victim affected his other family members too. In this regard, there is a need to create awareness amongst the public especially the youth.

WAREHOUSE GUTTED: A wooden warehouse caught fire here on Friday, which caused loss of millions of rupees. Reportedly, the fire erupted in a wooden house due to the short-circuit. The Rescue 1122 team doused the fire after two hours of operation.