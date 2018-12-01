Govt, army want to change 70-year-old narrative with India: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Friday said the government and the Army want to change the narrative with India, which prevailed for the last 70 years.

Speaking here at a seminar, the minister pointed out that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi just announced that his government would give a package of billions of rupees to Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), but independence cannot be bought with money. “Independence is a sentiment felt in the heart, a narrative of the heart,” Fawad said.

He urged India to rethink its policy and adopt realistic position on Kashmir issue. He made it clear that India's allegation that Pakistan was instigating unrest in Kashmir was unfounded and the Indian government had only adopted this stance because it was unable to crush the on-going struggle for freedom in the region.

Fawad emphasised that Indian authorities should realise that armies could not conquer the narrative of the heart. He also explained that Pakistan's stance on IHK was not inspired by the beauty of Kashmir but by humanitarian realities.

“We don't view the Kashmir issue from a territorial point of view. We look at it from a humanitarian angle and the pain of Kashmiris is felt by Pakistan. It hurts us,” the minister asserted. He pointed out that the pro-Pakistan sentiment in Kashmir was very high and political parties, which contested elections in the territory realised this, as Kashmir narrative now was dominating India.

"Umar Farooq told me that political parties contesting elections in Kashmir knew that if they adopted an anti-Pakistan narrative, their voter base would alienate them,” he said. In this context, he quoted Indian author Arundhati Roy, who said, "The time when India controlled Kashmir is long gone; now the narrative of Kashmir dominates India". Fawad laid emphasis on the importance of peace in the region, saying that friendly relations between India and Pakistan would lead to trade and an improved economy, which would benefit both the countries and their peoples. About the Indian government's refusal to attend the Saarc moot, if it were to be hosted by Pakistan, he argued that Saarc was suffering owing to India’s position on the matter.

He the sooner India realises that the bond of passion could not be overcome by the armies, the better it would be.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, hailed the Kartarpur corridor opening, terming it a huge diplomatic gesture from Pakistan and solid step to steer the region towards peace and stability.

“It is an opportunity for India to take a page out of this book of diplomacy and reciprocate Pakistan’s overture by stopping killings in the Indian Held Kashmir and putting an end to the reign of terror in the occupied territory,” he emphasised.

“Pellet guns are still being used, people are losing sight and in a latest incident 19-month-old Hibba Jan is lying on a bed and she will never be able to see with her right eye ever,” he said.

Senator Mushaid Hussain Syed, Senator Sitara Ayyaz, Senator General (R) Abdul Qayyum, APHC leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Faiz Naqashbandi, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal, Chairman Right to Self Determination Raja Najabat Hussain, Director Kashmir Media Service Mona Alam, Amna Ansari and Sumaira Khan also spoke at the seminar.

The AJK president said the people of Pakistan were disappointed by India’s external affairs minister’s dismissive and vitriolic statement, which sharply contrasted with the spirit in which the Kartarpur corridor was opened. He noted that it was not easy for Pakistan to take such a leap of faith against the backdrop of continuing perpetration of crimes against humanity taking place against Kashmiri youth in the IHK.

He pointed out that Jammu and Kashmir was indivisible and comprises of five regions; Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Ladakh, Valley of Kashmir and Jammu. This, he said, was substantiated by the maps deposited at the United Nations when Kashmir was discussed at the UN Security Council in the 1950s.

Masood Khan said the entire Kashmiri leadership from both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) had a unanimous stance that people of Gilgit Baltistan should be granted their rights without altering Pakistan’s basic position on Jammu and Kashmir.

Saying that people of AJK and GB were bonded with each other in the relationship based on love, shared history, culture and broad geographical affinity, he said the AJK and GB would soon be connected with each other by constructing Shoonter-Astore Road link.

Senator Abdul Qayyum said the roots of Indian antagonistic attitude towards Pakistan did not stem from Kashmir, rather its seeds lied in its aversion to Pakistan’s ideology and the two-nation theory, and added that India derived strength from its hegemonistic mind-set.