GB minister’s brawl with airport staff case disposed of

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday disposed of a suo motu case regarding Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Tourism Minister Fida Hussain’s alleged misbehavior with the Islamabad airport staff after he tendered apology, assuring that he will not repeat such an act in the future. A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case regarding the alleged misbehaviour of the GB minister with the arrival in charge at the Islamabad airport after his flight was delayed on November 16. During the hearing, a video clip of the incident was also screened. The chief justice, while admonishing the GB minister over his misbehavior, asked him as to whether he pushed the airport staff? Are you an educated person?” The CJP questioned Fida Hussain to which he admitted to do so, but it was not made on mala fide intention but there is a story behind it. The chief justice, however, asked if he was in his senses at the time? How did you interfere in official affairs?” The CJP further inquired, adding that a poor man was mocked at the airport. The CJ said that the Islamabad IGP will be summoned and get a case registered against the minister. When the Islamabad IGP appeared in court, he informed the bench that the airport is not within the jurisdiction and falls under the Punjab police. The chief justice then said that Punjab police should register a case against the minister and conduct an inquiry.

Meanwhile, the court directed the GB tourism minister to submit a written apology in the court. Later, Fida Hussain appeared before the court along with Additional Attorney General Nayyab Gardezi and submitted his written apology

He expressed his regrets on his action and put himself on the mercy of the apex court with the assurance that he will not repeat such an action in future. The chief justice, however, observed that the minister should tender apology to the public. The chief justice asked Fida Hussain to apologise to the innocent man whom he had disrespected.

Meanwhile, the court accepted the apology with the observation that the court loves and respects the people of Gilgat Baltistan.

The court, in order, noted that as the minister has given clear declaration that he will not repeat such an action in future, the matter is disposed of.