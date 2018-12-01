NH&MP annual sports festival ends

LAHORE: Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Allah Dino Khawaja said sports activities play vital role in the growth, formation and development of human life. A sound mind is found in sound body and sports play a pivotal role in aligning human mind in right directions.

He was addressing as chief guest in the closing ceremony of 8th NH&MP annual sports festival, 2018 held at NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura. Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Additional IG Ghulam Rasool Zahid, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam, DIG Central Ahmad Arslan Malik, DIG Motorways Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Operations Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Sector Commanders and other senior police officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

In week-long sports festival, teams from Central, North, South, Motorway, West Zones, Training College and Headquarters participated in different games. North Zone won the title of Best Zone by winning 11 gold medals while last year’s champion Central Zone managed to secure second position with 6 gold medals. The Central Zone tug-of-war team remained unbeaten throughout the festival by winning the finals against Motorway Zone in presence of chief guest. The salient feature of this closing ceremony of sports festival was 100 and 50m race among senior officers of NH&MP including IG, Additional IGs, DIGs and SSPs.

In the senior officers race DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik remained the winner while IG AD Khowaja took the second position. At the end of the event, IG NH&MP distributed prizes among the winning teams and players.