close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 1, 2018

LRCA general body meeting on 7th

Sports

December 1, 2018

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The annual general body meeting (AGM) of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) will be held on December 7 at 3.30pm at LRCA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Shahrez Abdullah Khan, President LRCA

Members who will attend the meeting are Wasim Anwer Secretary LRCA, Najaf Hameed Khan President East Zone, Ahmed Ayaz Khan Secretary East Zone, Maqsood Ahmed Treasurer East Zone, Masood Anwer President North Zone, Naseer Shahzad Secretary North Zone, M Arshad Treasurer North Zone, Sardar Naushad Ahmed President West Zone, Mansoor Hayat Secretary West Zone and Mian M Aslam Treasurer West Zone.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports