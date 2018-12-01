LRCA general body meeting on 7th

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The annual general body meeting (AGM) of Lahore Regional Cricket Association (LRCA) will be held on December 7 at 3.30pm at LRCA Headquarters under the chairmanship of Shahrez Abdullah Khan, President LRCA

Members who will attend the meeting are Wasim Anwer Secretary LRCA, Najaf Hameed Khan President East Zone, Ahmed Ayaz Khan Secretary East Zone, Maqsood Ahmed Treasurer East Zone, Masood Anwer President North Zone, Naseer Shahzad Secretary North Zone, M Arshad Treasurer North Zone, Sardar Naushad Ahmed President West Zone, Mansoor Hayat Secretary West Zone and Mian M Aslam Treasurer West Zone.