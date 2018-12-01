close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2018

Pindi retain Inter-Board Netball title

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi overcame a strong challenge from Hyderabad 15-13 in the final to retain the Inter-Board Women Netball Championship title at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.In the final Nimra netted 11 while Madia was on target on four occasions. Sobia scored nine while Sanam netted four times for Hyderabad. Lahore Board defeated Islamabad by 17-11 to finish third in the Championship. Captain (rtd) Zafar Iqbal Awan, Chairman Pakistan Netballl Association, was the guest of honour at the final and distributed prizes among the winners.

