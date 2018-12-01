Archer can now play for England

LONDON: Jofra Archer could be set to play for England in the both the World Cup and the Ashes next year, after the ECB announced a change to its eligibility criteria - from seven years to three - following its board meeting at Lord’s on Wednesday.

Archer, 23, was born and raised in Barbados, and represented West Indies at Under-19 level. However, he has been on Sussex’s books since arriving at the county in 2015, and has risen to become one of the most sought-after all-round talents in the world game - a quick and accurate fast bowler and hard-hitting batsman, who was bought by Rajasthan Royals for £800,000 in last year’s IPL auction.

Under the previous ECB regulations, Archer had been braced to serve a seven-year residency qualification, which would have made him available to England in 2022, by which stage he would have been 27. The terms of that regulation also required him to be in the UK for 210 days a year - causing conflicting priorities for a man who would be a marquee pick at any T20 tournament around the world.

In a press release, the ECB confirmed the changing criteria for players such as Archer, who had moved to the UK after their 18th birthday, stating that the new regulations brought the board into line with the ICC’s own regulations, which were themselves amended this year from four years to three.